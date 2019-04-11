Suspect in Texas shooting arrested on a bus in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A suspect in a shooting in Texas was arrested in Wilmington on Thursday.
According to KCEN-TV and a Killeen (Texas) Police Department Facebook post, Daran Cedric Hill, 41, was arrested without incident around 2 p.m. on a bus at the Greyhound bus station in Wilmington. Hill is the fourth suspect arrested in connection to the Sunday night shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Killeen.
The boys is in critical but stable condition.
Hill was placed in the New Hanover County Jail awaiting transportation back to Texas.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and East North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest of Hill, who was wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.
