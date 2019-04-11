Supply man sought on rape, sexual battery charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Supply man wanted on sex crime charges.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Toriantte Leviticus Holmes, 20, of Vale Street, has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and sexual battery.
Holmes is five-foot-ten and weighs around 130 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911.
In 2017, Holmes was one of three teens charged with attempted murder after the trio allegedly fired multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by two women in Shallotte.
Holmes was also one of six people arrested in a drug bust in Brunswick County in 2016.
The status of both of those cases is not known.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.