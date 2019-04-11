SILVER ALERT: Bladen County Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a missing woman

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman.
Ada Lee Brown was last seen at 1618 E N.C. Highway 11 in Kelly.
She is 81-years-old weighing in at 160 pounds and standing at around 5′8″. She has brown eyes and black hair at about shoulder length.
Officials believe Brown may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. They also say she could be driving to Laurelton, New York in a 2008 Black GMC Canyon with the NC license plate number PKE-9146.
If you have any information about Ada Lee Brown’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-8141.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.