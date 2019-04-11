Shallotte woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-140

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Shallotte woman died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 140 west of Leland late Tuesday night.
Sgt. King with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Shannon Lowe Reams, 39, was traveling on I-140 at a high rate of speed around 11:15 p.m. when she lost control of her 2007 Toyota passenger car and ran into the median, came back onto the roadway and ran off to the left side of the road, hitting an embankment near mile marker 2.
Reams, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her car as it overturned several times. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.
She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and died from her injuries on Wednesday.
No impairment is suspected, King said.
