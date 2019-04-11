New ADHD treatment center works to help those suffering and to create awareness about the disorder

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Over 10% of the U.S. population suffers from Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which is more than three-percent more than it was just 20 years ago.
ADHD is a hereditary disorder that makes it hard for a person to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors.
Deborah Jenks just opened up Coastal Ridge Health Services in Hampstead to help address and treat children and adults who suffer from ADHD. She has experience and expertise in the field, but decided to open up a ADHD treatment center because she says it’s something that’s not addressed enough.
Jenks treats both children and adults, but it’s the adults that need the awareness more than ever.
“A lot of times people don’t realize they do have ADHD or they know something’s not right,” says Jenks. “They know they’re intelligent but just can’t seem to get their act together and so it can be very frustrating.”
She also says when a child is not treated for ADHD at a young, it can go with them in adulthood and potentially turn into something very serious.
“People with ADHD can develop depression and anixety,” says Jenks.
Jenks says when ADHD goes untreated through adulthood, that person can have a tendency to be disruptive to themselves and others.
“Intrude in others conversations, lose things all the time, can’t get organized or sometimes, overtime, because they haven’t been able to get organized, they become overly organized and actually develop things like OCD,” says Jenks.
Coastal Ridge Health Services offers a range of personal, professional, and educational services for patients coping with ADHD which includes counseling, behavior modification techniques, skills training, and assistance with obtaining test accommodation. The QbTest and Play Attention are a few of the ADHD diagnostic and treatment tools Jenks and her team use at Coastal Ridge.
“QbTesting is an objective test,” says Jenks. “It’s FDA approved. It’s the only objective test at this time.”
Objective means it’s not opinion based. Jenks says tracks movement, attention, and inattention. It takes about 30 minutes from start to finish, depending on the person’s age. Jenks says the test, along with an interview and checklist, she can diagnose a person with ADHD if they show to have it.
Coastal Ridge treats those from 6-years-old to 60. You don’t have to referred by a primary care physician to see Jenks.
To request an appointment at Coastal Ridge Health Services, call 910-821-1418.
