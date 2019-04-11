NC legislators propose bill to make ride-sharing safer after SC student killed

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - North Carolina legislators are working to improve the safety of ride-sharing just days after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was abducted and killed by a person impersonating an Uber driver.
Lawmakers announced the creation of the Passenger Protection Act Thursday, according to NC House Majority Leader John Bell. The bill mirrors legislation passed days earlier in the South Carolina House.
If the bill passes, it would require drivers to display a “consistent and distinctive” illuminated sign when they’re on the job.
Companies like Uber and Lyft would also have to provide passengers a photo of their driver, a description of the car picking them up, the vehicle’s license plate number and the driver’s real time location displayed on a map. Furthermore, the ride-sharing companies would have to maintain records of their services for a full year from the date the ride occurred and keep driver information a full year after the employee breaks ties with the company.
“While the horrific murder of Samantha Josephson brought this issue to the forefront of the news, the dangerous problem of ride-sharing impersonators has been going on for years across the country, especially around college campuses,” said Rep. Bell. “We believe this bill is the least intrusive and reasonable way to help passengers properly identify their vehicles. While we know it is not a fix-all, it is a step in the right direction and the start of a much-needed conversation about improving ride-sharing safety in North Carolina.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.