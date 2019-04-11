Marina developers owe nearly $50,000 in 2018 taxes

The developer of Wilmington's riverfront marina has yet to pay county property taxes.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - More than seven months after the due date in New Hanover County, around $2.6 million in property taxes remain unpaid.

According to the delinquent taxpayers list released by the county in accordance with public records law, the outstanding amounts range from $2.62 to more than $21,000.

In New Hanover County, taxes are due on Sept. 1, but do not begin accruing interest until Jan. 7, 2020.

Two companies owned by developer Chuck Schoninger and responsible for the Port City Marina and associated developments have a combined $49,520.33 in outstanding tax bills for the three properties the businesses own.

Those companies, listed as Northern Riverfront Marina & Hotel LLLP and NRMH LLC, have run into issues with the county this year as the temporary bathrooms set up to satisfy an agreement with the city of Wilmington are out of both local and federal code.

In August 2018, the company was ordered by Judge R. Kent Harrell of New Hanover Superior Court to pay almost $860,000 to its contractors after failing to pay in the first place.

In total, the list of delinquent taxpayers provided by the county includes outstanding bills for 2,872 different land parcels with some development companies responsible for several.

See the full list provided by New Hanover County below:

