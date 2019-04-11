Man accused of car break-ins, motorcycle thefts in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Oak Island police have arrested a man in connection to a recent rash of vehicle break-ins.
Adam Tyler Bell was arrested by detectives with the Oak Island Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of breaking/entering a motor vehicle, three counts counts of breaking/entering a building and nine counts of larceny.
Bell, who is being held under a $250,000 bond, also faces three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle involving motorcycles, according to the OIPD.
Police began investigating a series of vehicle break-ins between NE 31st and NE 37 streets in the early hours of April 5.
In a Facebook post, the Oak Island Police Department states that its Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division were able to “collect a multitude of evidence that pointed to a person of interest” with the community’s assistance.
“We extend our gratitude to the New Hanover Crime Lab and Southport Police Department for their invaluable assistance,” the Facebook post states. “This teamwork led to recovery of property and positive identification of the offender.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.