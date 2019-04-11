Growth through tech: Wilmington leaders visit local tech companies as part of economic development push

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Elected officials and other Wilmington leaders took a tour of two local tech companies Thursday as the city leans in to a push for economic development.
Mayor Bill Saffo and Wilmington City Council members along with Ed Wolverton with Wilmington Downtown Inc. and Natalie English with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce took a tour of Kwipped and Apiture, two tech companies with headquarters in downtown Wilmington.
Kwipped is an equipment-as-service startup. In the same way travel websites like Expedia and TripAdvisor offer travelers a one-stop shop for travel, Kwipped offers businesses a one-stop shop for renting and leasing special equipment.
Though a separate entity, Apiture is a spin-off of Live Oak Bank, and will be moving to that corporate campus this year.
At both stops, city leaders were able to ask business leaders what the city can do to help foster other businesses in the tech industry.
In both cases, the business leaders said helping recruit talent to the Wilmington area would be the most effective support. Specifically, they said, they believe Wilmington could better market itself as a place with an attractive lifestyle.
Council member Paul Lawler said that message came through loud and clear.
“One of the questions we kept asking was, what we can do in southeastern North Carolina to bring more of these companies here? And what I heard is to tell our story," Lawler said. "So we in Wilmington and New Hanover and Brunswick and Pender (counties) need to do a better job of telling the story of what we’ve got here, telling about the great quality of life here, so we bring in those skilled workers that they need.”
Representatives for both businesses suggested city leaders focus on infrastructure and transportation because as the area grows, it will be important to stay ahead of those issues.
Saffo noted the city may need help from businesses like Kwipped and Apiture when recruiting other businesses.
“You tell that story better than we do,” he said.
