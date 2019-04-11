First Alert Forecast: few opportunities for showers by week’s end

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you. Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! You might say the weather in the Cape Fear Region was more than just good for Thursday, the rest of the work week looks to bring similar weather A sprawling high pressure system will bring a stellar evening of fresh east breezes, with lows falling to around 60. A few approaching and passing fronts will bring some spikes in rain chances in the longer term, though...