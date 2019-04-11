First Act: Play written by NC siblings David and Amy Sedaris on stage in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - David and Amy Sedaris are siblings from North Carolina who both found comedy fame in their own ways. Together, the pair penned a play called The Book of Liz. It makes its Wilmington stage debut at TheatreNOW on Friday.
Performances are April 12 through May 11, on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m.
The show follows Sister Elizabeth, who lives a sheltered existence making famously delicious cheese balls until she leaves her to make her way the world.
Along the way she meets colorful characters and has to make an important decision about the fate of her famous recipe.
The cast includes Jay Zadeh, Emily Gomez, Devin DiMattia, Linda Markas, Melissa Randall and Jen Ingulli.
Readers can find books by both Sedaris siblings on the shelves of libraries and bookstores.
