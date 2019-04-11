Brunswick Community College baseball team off to best start in program history

BOLIVA, NC (WECT) - With a 27-6 record, the Brunswick Community College baseball team is off to one of the best starts in school history.
“This is the most successful out of the gate we’ve been,” said Dolphins coach Robbie Allen. “We came out the gate 12-0. I made jokes with the guys about it because a win is a win and some of them were ugly.”
Ugly or not, the Dolphins have racked up victories, and people are taking note. BCC is ranked No. 8 in the country, not that it means a lot to the team.
“Rankings don’t mean nothing,” said BCC sophomore Kyle Tatum. “You have to come in day in and day out and do the work and be ready to play because any team can be beat.”
More times than not, the Dolphins have been on the right side of the scoreboard this season but the players said they know they can get better.
“We are fortunate to beat teams when we are not at our best,” said sophomore Hunter Ashburn. “But when we are at our best, I think we are unstoppable. I think this team can do whatever it wants to do. It just depends on who shows up on game day.”
Having been to three Junior College World Series in the past five seasons has helped Allen recruit better players, and those players moving on to Division I schools also makes a difference.
“We have been so successful promoting our guys to the next level,” said Allen. “The main objective is to keep playing at another college and we have been able to help young men do that.”
