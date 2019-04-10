WPD: Teen accused of shooting Arby’s employee, windows with pellet gun

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A teen allegedly shot an Arby’s employee with a pellet gun Tuesday afternoon.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the Arby’s restaurant located at 1502 Shipyard Blvd. shortly before 5 p.m.
Dandron said an ex-employee of the restaurant was talking to an assistant manager when an argument began.
The ex-employee’s girlfriend then allegedly pulled out a pellet gun and shot the assistant manager as well as multiple windows at the restaurant.
The suspect was later identified as Jessica Thomas, 18, and warrants were sworn out for her address.
Dandron said deputies were dispatched to her address to serve the warrants.
Thomas has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, property damage and discharging a pellet gun in the city limits.
