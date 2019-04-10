Wilmington police looking for driver who struck bicyclist

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who injured a bicyclist last week.
According to the WPD, a 50-year-old woman was riding her bike south on 44th Street at around 6:30 p.m. on April 4 when the driver of a car heading east on Park Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign.
The car struck the bicyclist, who was knocked off the bike.
The driver reportedly rolled down the window and asked if she was OK before fleeing the scene.
The driver is described as a 20-20-year-old black male with facial hair who was wearing an orange reflective vest and an orange hat. He was driving a midsize dark gray car. The make and model are not known.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
