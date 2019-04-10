Wilmington church replaces steeple damaged in Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - During hurricane Florence, a big gust of wind knocked over the steeple at Covenant Church in Wilmington and sent it yards away.
On Wednesday, the church community came out to watch as crews put the steeple back on top of the church.
“We’re so excited to have our steeple back up, especially just in time for Easter Sunday,” said Pastor Jamie Mendez. “This project was on the backlog for a bit, because we wanted to make sure that the families in our church and our community got the help they needed first.”
While the steeple was off, they laid it on the lawn on the side of the building.
It took a large crane to put the steeple back up Wednesday morning with crews starting at 8 a.m.
“Looking at the steeple back on top of the church is a true visual of God’s blessing,” said Mendez.
He says that this is a true sign of looking forward into the future and to move forward after the devastation from Florence.
