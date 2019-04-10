Star Party will take you to the Moon and Beyond

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Star Party, with the theme of the Moon and Beyond, will be held at Carolina Beach State Park.
The event, Fri., April 12, at 7:00 p.m., is billed as a fun-filled evening of stargazing and astronomy-themed activities.
The Cape Fear Museum, Carolina Beach State Park and the Cape Fear Astronomical Society organized the event.
It is free and visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight.
Visitors can go on a guided night sky tour of the stars and planets. A variety of binoculars and telescopes will be available to help with viewing.
The Star Party is a statewide event.
