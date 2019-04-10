See smoke today? Orton Plantation conducted controlled burn

WINNABOW, NC (WECT) - Residents in northern Brunswick County and southern New Hanover County may see smoke in the area Wednesday as Orton Plantation conducts a controlled burn.
Crews will burn about 537 acres as part of Orton Plantation’s annual management plan to “improve forest health and restore its longleaf pine habitat.”
“Strict criteria such as optimal weather has been considered for today’s burn, in accordance with an approved plan that ensures the safety of people and property in the area,” a news release stated. “Orton Plantation has experienced local fire and safety professionals on site at all times.”
Orton Plantation will not accept visitors to the property during Wednesday’s prescribed burn.
The plantation’s controlled burning season runs through May 1.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.