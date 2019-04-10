Porters Neck development creates buzz for residents, business owners

PORTERS NECK, NC (WECT) - Porters Neck is adding several new businesses to the community, including its first hotel.
The Holiday Inn Express will sit across the street from 8207 NOMA, a restaurant on Market Street.
NOMA owner Jenny Luper said she’s looking forward to a potential increase in business once the hotel opens.
“We are very excited," Luper said. "Hopefully, our menus will go in the new hotel rooms and that will bring all kinds of people to the area.”
Luper has lived in Scotts Hill for over two decades and has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the area. Even her businesses is fairly new, being open for almost a year.
“It’s nice to see new businesses coming out this way so people don’t have to drive all the way into town to just go get a nice dinner or a nice bottle of wine," said Luper.
Andrew Wilson has lived in Porters Neck for 11 years and said he loves the new developments popping up, but not the increase in traffic.
“In the last 11 years, traffic has gotten ridiculous, especially right where Military Cutoff and Market come together," Wilson said. "During lunch time and rush hour traffic, it’s pretty much ridiculous.”
Milford Smith lives near Porters Neck in Scotts Hill and enjoys seeing the growth.
“We always like to see growth," Smith said. "Don’t like to see anything go stagnant. Business has to keep growing.”
Right behind the Food Lion strip mall on Market Street, a new Slice of Life restaurant is under construction along with the Holiday Inn Express. A new Harris Teeter gas station recently opened right off Porters Neck Road and across the street from that gas station, a CarolinasDentist is planned to open in July.
