UNCW gives “all clear” after possible shooting near campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officials with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington have given the all clear after reports about a possible shooting near the university’s campus Wednesday afternoon.
Jennifer Dandron, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said officers were alerted around 1:05 p.m. about possible shots fired at the Campus Edge Apartments off Racine Drive.
Dandron later confirmed that officers found no evidence that a shooting took place.
UNCW officials issued a campus-wide text alert about the incident with a university spokeswoman saying at the time that there was no immediate threat to the campus.
The university issued an all clear message at 2:05 p.m.
Isaac Bear Early College High School was under a temporary shelter-in-place due to the possible shooting. As of 1:55 p.m., school officials have rescinded the shelter-in-place.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.