New Hanover High School host spring signing event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover High School hosted one of the school’s largest signing day events Wednesday.
Twelve Wildcat student-athletes signed letters of intent with the schools of their choice.
“It started with three, then it was five, then it turned into 12,” said NHHS Athletic Director Keith Moore. “If it was 25, we would have made accommodations.”
Here is a list of Wildcats who signed Wednesday:
Swimming
Kate Pottle - Davidson University
Brynn Jewell - Old Dominion
Basketball
Kybreah Bryant - Brunswick Community College
Jackie Ingram - St. Andrews University
Hannah Brigham - St. Andrews University
Football
Holland Baynard - Randolph Macon College
Atila Dalmasi - Guilford College
Derrinan Hankins - St. Andrews University
Soccer
Al Cavagnaro - Roanoke College
Moss Lewis - USC Upstate
Football/Lacrosse
Kameron Newkirk - St. Andrews University
Zykwan McQuillan - St. Andrews University
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.