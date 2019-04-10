New Hanover High School host spring signing event

By John Smist | April 10, 2019 at 5:20 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 5:20 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover High School hosted one of the school’s largest signing day events Wednesday.

Twelve Wildcat student-athletes signed letters of intent with the schools of their choice.

“It started with three, then it was five, then it turned into 12,” said NHHS Athletic Director Keith Moore. “If it was 25, we would have made accommodations.”

Here is a list of Wildcats who signed Wednesday:

Swimming

Kate Pottle - Davidson University

Brynn Jewell - Old Dominion

Basketball

Kybreah Bryant - Brunswick Community College

Jackie Ingram - St. Andrews University

Hannah Brigham - St. Andrews University

Football

Holland Baynard - Randolph Macon College

Atila Dalmasi - Guilford College

Derrinan Hankins - St. Andrews University

Soccer

Al Cavagnaro - Roanoke College

Moss Lewis - USC Upstate

Football/Lacrosse

Kameron Newkirk - St. Andrews University

Zykwan McQuillan - St. Andrews University

