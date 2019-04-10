‘The last time I looked at her, she was smiling and laughing': Grandmother recalls losing 16-month-old granddaughter

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - It was a beautiful, sunny Friday morning. Cathy Hagelstein called her daughter, Susie Day, and asked if she’d like to go for a morning beach walk.
“Cora was so happy that day," Hagelstein said of her 16-month-old granddaughter. "She had just gotten new jellies and she was running around excited to show everyone.”
Hagelstein, Day and Hagelstein’s two grandchildren — Cora and 19-month-old Richard — trekked toward the crosswalk of Lake Park Boulevard where it intersects with Cape Fear Boulevard.
“We walked to the corner and we pushed the button," Hagelstein said, referring to the walk/don’t walk signal. “We walked across the first lane, then the second lane, a few more steps, and that’s when I got hit.”
Day was several steps ahead with Richard in tow. She says she spotted a Jeep looking to make a turn as the family of four was crossing.
“I saw the Jeep and sorta ran ahead and pulled my son towards me," Day said. "Then I felt the swish of the Jeep, and looked back and my mom and Cora were on the ground. Cora started bleeding.”
Susie screamed out for help and asked anyone within earshot to call 911. Police rushed to the scene and Hagelstein and Cora were immediately taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the Jeep — Heather Ligotino, 39, of Wilmington — that hit and killed a 1-year-old Cora was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to Carolina Beach police. Ligotino was released on a written promise to appear in court.
While Cora didn’t survive the impact, Hagelstein did despite flying 12 to 15 feet after being hit by the Jeep.
“First responders think that I didn’t break any bones because as we were walking to the beach, I was wearing a backpack full of diapers that saved by back and my head,” said Hagelstein, who suffered leg and back injuries and is walking with a cane.
The worst pain of all though is losing her pride and joy, Cora.
“I think I am still numb, but what I keep trying to remember is the second before we were hit, I was looking at her. She was so happy and smiling,” Hagelstein said. “That was the last moment of her life, just knowing she didn’t suffer and was in a happy place. That is what gets me through.”
Hagelstein and Day say Cora loved people, dogs, and never met a stranger. Her favorite song was Old MacDonald Had A Farm, and she was just starting to learn all the words.
Neither Day nor Hagelstein say they have any ill will toward Ligotino.
“We don’t hate her," Day said. "She was bawling and sobbing after the accident. She said she didn’t see us. She was so devastated, and this could happen to anyone, so we know she is suffering too.”
The family says the intersection is dangerous and they hope the town and the NC Department of Transportation can work together to prevent future tragedies.
“There are close calls at the intersection every day whether there is 50 people at the crosswalk or just one," Hagelstein said. "There are near misses every day.”
According to Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson, town leaders have been trying to add a stoplight on Winner Avenue near the Lazy Pirate to slow down traffic. Benson said they also want to decrease the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on Lake Park Boulevard. It starts at 35 miles per hour shortly after crossing the Snow’s Cut Bridge, and decreases to 25 miles per hour near Lumberton Boulevard.
The mayor said the town conducted a study about two years ago on the safety of North Lake Park Boulevard. It found a 50 to 60 percent higher incident rate on a one and a half mile stretch of highway where there is only a single traffic light. There are six lights total on the entire stretch of Lake Park Boulevard.
“This has impacted the entire town. We aren’t the only ones suffering. The whole town is crying,” said Hagelstein. “My message is, hold your kids close, hold your grandkids close, and just don’t take life for granted.”
