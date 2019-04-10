Free self defense classes to bring life-long skills to the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - You have a chance to learn self defense skills and create awareness throughout the community.
Shoshin Ryu NC in Wilmington is hosting the free class to the community. Shoshin Ryu is a Japanese based system of martial arts. It’s both a bujutsu -- a school that studies the effective martial art techniques -- and budo -- a school emphasizing personal character development.
Aaron Lawrence, the owner Shoshin Ryu NC, offers the class once per month. He’s been practicing martial arts since he was 17-years-old.
“It’s given me the tools and not just in the Dojo and to learn physical abilities to defend myself, but it’s given me tools outside of the Dojo," says Lawrence. “To cope with stress learn, how to breathe, and learn that it’s not all about me.”
Lawrence says Shonsin Ryu goes farther than martial arts by adding calmness, self-confidence, and compassion.
The goal of taking a self defense class is to take home the ability to defend yourself and your loved ones.
“They have a choice in what they [participates] do and how they act and how they perceive a possible dangerous situation," says Lawrence.
The class is Thursday, April 11th at 7pm at 709 N 4th St. in Wilmington.
Anyone is welcome to attend the class.
The classes are held once a month.
