First Alert Forecast: trending drier and less humid... but for how long?

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking in! Coming off a warm and showery Tuesday, your First Alert Weather Team is already looking into the next storm systems that may target the Cape Fear Region. They will take the form of a couple of quick, passing fronts - one for Friday into Saturday and another for Sunday into Monday. You'll notice your First Alert Forecast for this period assumes a warm, breezy character along with the risk for isolated showers and storms. In the meantime? Enjoy a true treat of a spring forecast for Wednesday into Thursday...