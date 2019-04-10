First Alert Forecast: trending drier and less humid... but for how long?

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking in! Coming off a warm and showery Tuesday, your First Alert Weather Team is already looking into the next storm systems that may target the Cape Fear Region. They will take the form of a couple of quick, passing fronts - one for Friday into Saturday and another for Sunday into Monday. You'll notice your First Alert Forecast for this period assumes a warm, breezy character along with the risk for isolated showers and storms. In the meantime? Enjoy a true treat of a spring forecast for Wednesday into Thursday...
Wednesday forecast details: After a stray leftover shower “first thing”, enjoy clearing and brightening skies and seasonable middle 70s for afternoon highs. Light northeast breezes will help humidity drop a bit too. Sunset: 7:39 p.m.
Wednesday night forecast details: Enjoy mostly clear and starry skies. Dry air and light winds should allow temperatures to efficiently drop to the crisp and dewy upper 40s and lower 50s for late night lows. Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Thursday forecast details: Enjoy mainly sunny skies and light easterly breezes. Temperatures ought to crest in the lower 70s for the beaches and barrier islands... trending to upper 70s farther inland. Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.