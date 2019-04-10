Fallen firefighter, dog remembered on anniversary of historic Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Flags were laid this week at the graveside for Captain William Ellerbrock and his trusty dog, Boss, to remember their sacrifice made over a century ago.
The Wilmington Fire Department shared pair’s story Wednesday to commemorate the deadly fire that sparked in the city’s downtown 139 years ago. The department’s Citizen Heroism Award is named after Captain Ellerbrock.
The fire began in the late evening of April 10, 1880 at a store on the corner of Front and Dock Streets. Volunteer fireman and tugboat captain William Ellerbrock joined the effort to contain the fire. Before he went inside the burning building, Ellerbrock asked a bystander to hold his dog, Boss, who went everywhere with the captain.
Over the course of the evening, the fire intensified and the building collapsed, the Wilmington Fire Department says. According to the tale, the Newfoundland heard her master’s cries from inside the store and managed to escape from the person charged with keeping the dog away from the fire.
At the end of the night, it was assumed everyone had left the charred building.
When Captain Ellerbrock didn’t show up for breakfast the next morning, his family began to search for him.
Captain Ellerbrock was found badly burned inside the store, trapped under the wreckage. Boss had reached him and had tried desperately to pull her master to safety. The dog pulled so hard on the captain’s coat that a portion of the garment was torn away and found gripped in the dog’s mouth.
Boss died at Captain Ellerbrock’s side. The animal’s body was placed in a box and buried in the casket with Captain Ellerbrock.
Captain Ellerbrock and Boss were so loved in the community that local leaders held a fundraising drive to build a gravestone to honor them at Oakdale Cemetery. The pair’s story is told on the marker, along with an image of a sleeping dog with “Faithful Unto Death” inscribed on top.
