Empie Park holds ribbon cutting to show off new tennis courts

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Area tennis players have options to play after dark at Empie Park, and there are more places for players to park as well.
The City of Wilmington held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning at Empie Park and the Althea Gibson Tennis Center, unveiling five new courts with LED lighting and 60 new parking spaces.
Having nearly 25 courts for tennis is just one of the benefits of Empie.
"I think one of the greatest things about Empie Park is obviously the 24 lighted hard courts, which is super unique and very rare to find for a public facility," said Tari Ann Toro-Steinmetz, the complex manager at the Althea Gibson Tennis Center. "But also, Empie Park has so many wonderful things from the dog park, the playground, the cross city trail. It's truly a gem for the city of Wilmington."
The new courts and parking spaces were part of a $1.5 million project at the park.
