Deputies search for missing man in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a Monroe man who went missing last week.
Ronald Lee Peak Jr., 67, was last seen in the Sunset Harbor area on Thursday, April 4.
He’s described as five-foot-nine and weighing 150-170 pounds.
Deputies believe he is driving a blue 2014 Nissan Sentra with NC tags WNY-5694.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Horne at 910-713-6107.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.