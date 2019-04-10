Deputies search for missing man in Brunswick County

Ronald Lee Peak Jr. (Source: BCSO)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a Monroe man who went missing last week.

Ronald Lee Peak Jr., 67, was last seen in the Sunset Harbor area on Thursday, April 4.

He’s described as five-foot-nine and weighing 150-170 pounds.

Deputies believe he is driving a blue 2014 Nissan Sentra with NC tags WNY-5694.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Horne at 910-713-6107.

Deputies say Peak Jr. was driving a blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. (Source: BCSO)
