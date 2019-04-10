CFPUA staff gets OK to move forward with Sweeney Plant upgrades

“The approval of this resolution today reiterates our commitment to providing the best possible drinking water to the people who rely on it today and, just as importantly, to those who will rely on it 10, 20, or 50 years down the road,” said William Norris, CFPUA board chairman. “Building these upgrades is certainly among the most important decisions undertaken by a CFPUA board in the organization’s 10-year history. I’m honored to have joined with my fellow board members in moving forward with this crucial investment in our community.”