CFCC holds annual career fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College held its annual college and community career fair on Wednesday.
“It just helps them to network and be able to talk to employers, and approach a table where they might not know anyone and just ask and get information," says Jessica Hendrick, CFCC career development coordinator. "I think it’s the most helpful for the students.”
Students and the public attended the fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Union Station at the uptown campus.
Around 55 employers set up tables at the fair, recruiting applicants for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities.
Participating employers included CastleBranch, PPD, New Hanover County Schools, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, and CATLIN Engineers and Scientists.
Attendants were encouraged to bring a resume and wear professional clothing.
