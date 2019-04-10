Brunswick Nuclear Plant to test siren system today

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick Nuclear Plant’s outdoor warning sirens will be test Wednesday, April 10, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will each sound between five and 30 seconds.
Emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties are assisting with the test.
“Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages,” officials said in a news release. “If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.”
