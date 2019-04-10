Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducts first drug roundup of 2019

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) - In an effort to get drugs off the streets, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives did its first drug offender roundup of the year Wednesday.
Around 60 arrest warrants were served for people on drug possession, distribution and other charges on state and federal levels.
Officers split into groups and went to opposite ends of the county for the drug sweeps.
The sheriff’s office typically has spring and fall roundups but if there is a spike in activity, there could be more at any time during the year.
