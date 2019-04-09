Walk to Defeat ALS; local woman shares the story of losing her brother

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Often referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” ALS robs people of the ability to walk, talk and eventually breathe.
Jessica Williams lost her brother, Jeremy, to ALS in 2015. “We say that we took care of him, but he took care of us. He always had a smile on his face. He was absolutely amazing and positive which in such a horrible situation, he taught me I would say how to live the rest of my life,” said Williams.
ALS affects 30,000 in the U.S. The ALS Association is helping 800 ALS patients in North Carolina.
April 13, 2019, the Walk to Defeat ALS will take place at Hugh MacRae Park, Wilmington.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.