Town leaders vote to allow Wake N Bake to sell alcohol

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Wake N Bake Donuts is one step closer to being able to pair its sweet treats with alcoholic drinks.
During its meeting Monday night, the Carolina Beach Town Council approved the shop’s request to serve alcohol.
The business next will need to get an ABC permit.
“We were following some West Coast shops and slowly started to see beer parings and alcohol parings," said Wake N Bake owner Danny Tangredi. "So we started about three years ago partnering with local breweries, bottle shops and restaurants, different places like that, and just coming up with creative ways like that with donuts to pair with their alcohol.”
The town’s planning and zoning commission approved a conditional use permit last month to allow alcohol sales at the business, which is located at 1401 N. Lake Park Blvd.
“That’s going to open us up to so many other things," said Tangredi. "So like if someone wanted to come in for a mimosa, we could have mimosa events. We’re looking at really doing event type of things. Maybe on a Sunday having a mimosa event or at night time having some kind of pairing that we can shut down our regular business and have tickets to events that people can make it a date night.”
In order to get approval, Wake N Bake had to meet the following criteria:
- That the use will not materially endanger the public health or safety if located where proposed and developed according to the plan as submitted and approved by issuance of the C.U.P.
- That the use meets all required conditions and specifications.
- That the use will not substantially injure the value of adjoining or abutting property, or that the use is a public necessity.
- That the location and character of the use if developed according to the plan as submitted and approved will be in harmony with the area in which it is to be located and in general conformity with the town Land Use Plan and policies.
