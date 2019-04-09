Topsail Turtle Project gearing up for nesting season

Topsail Island, NC (WECT) - Topsail Turtle Project and the The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, are gearing up for the 2019 turtle season.
Volunteers have signed up to start walking the beaches in search of Loggerhead turtle nests.
Each morning, these volunteers will walk the 26 miles of coastline starting May 1st through August 31st.
Turtles will continue nesting through the summer. Turtles are multiple nesters and will lay every 2 weeks and have about 3-5 nests per season. Each nest will have about 120 eggs and incubate for 60 days.
Typically, the turtles will come onto the beach and try to find dry sand but some will leave it right in the middle of the beach.
These nests will look like just a mound of sand on the beach.
It’s encouraged that if sea turtle tracks or evidence of a nest if spotted to call The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle and Rehabilitation Center at 910-329-0222.
