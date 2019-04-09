New species of sea creature named after UNCW professor

“There are no words to explain how I felt when I saw the publication and the beautiful two species named after the iMESA Lab and me,” López-Legentil said in a press release. “It is a rare honor for a scientist to have a species named after him or her. It is even rarer to have a species named after a particular lab within a university. I felt deeply honored and thankful that my colleagues would think so highly of me and my lab’s work.”