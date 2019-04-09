Learn healthy cooking habits through guest chef program at Dosher Memorial Hospital

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - A healthy diet can help prevent health problems, and a hospital in Brunswick County is doing its part to instill healthy eating habits.
Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport is partnering with area restaurants for a guest chef program aimed at helping people learn how to make healthy meals at home. A healthy cooking demonstration is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor conference room at the hospital.
"The focus is more heart healthy so they're either done low fat (or) low sugar," Dosher Memorial Hospital Chef Lisa Botnick said. "We're also big believers of the dash diet, which is typically a low sodium diet. We try to change any of our current recipes to fall into those categories."
Some patients struggle with diabetes, obesity and heart disease so meals low in sugar, fat and sodium can help. Those who participate in the cooking classes get to see food prepared in real time, taste the food, and take cooking information home with them.
Dosher holds a cooking class every month but the class fills up quickly. Call 910-454-4731 to make reservations.
