Hoggard girls soccer working towards title dream

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Hoggard High School girls’ soccer team isn’t letting state and national recognition affect its daily outlook.
The Vikings (14-2) are ranked fourth in North Carolina and 16th nationally by Maxpreps.com
“We just go out and work hard,” said Hoggard senior Erin Willis. “We don’t focus as much on winning as giving it our all.”
Hoggard has dominated the Mideastern Conference, compiling a 70-0- 5 record since its last league loss in 2013.
Even with that dominance, the players say they understand they can’t look past any opponent.
“We know going into every single game that we have a target on our back,” said senior Blair Barefoot. “We get the best from every team even if it's not a top team.”
While Hoggard’s success over the years has led to numerous conference championships, a state title has eluded the Vikings.
Coach Justin Schatz said he knows his team will have to battle the best out of Raleigh to make a state championship run.
“We know that there are 15 teams from Raleigh that would come down and challenge to win the conference every year,” said Schatz. “Winning the conference is great but taking down a Raleigh school is the goal.”
