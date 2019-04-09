First at Four recipe: Strawberry Spinach Salad

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe that takes advantage of the fresh fruit on shelves this season.
STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD
(Serves 4)
BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Balsamic Vinegar 2 Tbsp
Olive Oil 2 Tbsp
Sugar 1 tsp
Salt pinch
1. Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl large enough to hold the entire salad then add the salad ingredients below – toss and serve.
SALAD
Baby Spinach, 6 cups
Strawberries, 12 quartered or sliced
Red Onion, ½ , sliced thinly
Feta Cheese, 4 oz crumbled
Black Pepper to garnish
Chef Gwen will join us on WECT News First at Four Tuesday for a demonstration on how to put the salad together.
