First at Four recipe: Strawberry Spinach Salad
Strawberry Spinach Salad. (Source: Chef Gwen Gulliksen)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | April 9, 2019 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 2:21 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe that takes advantage of the fresh fruit on shelves this season.

STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD

(Serves 4)

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Balsamic Vinegar 2 Tbsp

Olive Oil 2 Tbsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Salt pinch

1. Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl large enough to hold the entire salad then add the salad ingredients below – toss and serve.

SALAD

Baby Spinach, 6 cups

Strawberries, 12 quartered or sliced

Red Onion, ½ , sliced thinly

Feta Cheese, 4 oz crumbled

Black Pepper to garnish

