First Alert Forecast: stormy Tuesday, more settled Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for checking into your stormy First Alert Forecast as a slow cold front works into the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Tuesday night. Your WECT Weather App, set to your location, can offer you customized alerts for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and hail - all of which, on at least localized scales, are possible. Odds for rain and storms ought to steadily decline late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the front finally fully muscles its way out of the area. See this trend and others - including a slight midweek cool-down - in your First Alert Seven-Day Planning Forecast here. And despite the storm chances, make it a great day!