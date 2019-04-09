First Alert Forecast: April showers... and storms wind down Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for checking into your stormy First Alert Forecast as a slow cold front works into the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Tuesday night. Your WECT Weather App, set to your location, can offer you customized alerts for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and hail - all of which, on at least localized scales, are possible.
- Bus stop forecast... expect a few lingering clouds and a low chance for a shower otherwise cloud will begin to break up by afternoon for lunch time and and your ride home.
-Midweek cool down... after a cold front wiggles through, a few degrees will be knocked off high and low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.
- Late week warm up... some may consider this a summery trend by the end of the week and through the weekend as highs climb to near 80 with a low chance for isolated storms. No wash out is expected to pollen counts will be medium-high!
Check out all the details in your First Alert Seven-Day Planning Forecast here. And despite the storm chances, make it a great day!
