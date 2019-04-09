Dosher Memorial Hospital partners with local restaurants to teach healthy cooking and eating habits

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - Good nutrition is important to having a healthy lifestyle and that’s why Dosher Memorial Hospital is offering a free cooking class.
The Guest Chef Program at the hospital started last year to not only engage area restaurants, but to promote healthy eating at home and when dining out.
Vicki Allen, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Dosher, says many patients at the hospital struggle with diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Many of them say they want to learn more about healthy cooking at home, but also how to find restaurants that have diabetes and heart healthy food.
“We’re trying to create an environment in our community where the restaurants will provide lower fat, lower salt, lower sugar types of dishes," says Allen.
Moore Street Oyster Bar, Kai-Joe’s, and Oliver’s on the Cape Fear are just some of the local restaurants that have participated or plan to participate in the program.
The hospital has a demonstration classroom to show exactly how to make those meals at home. Allen partnered with local restaurants to perform those demonstrations using healthy ingredients.
Those who participate in the cooking classes get to see food prepared in real time, taste the food, and get the recipe to take home with them.
Dosher Chef Lisa Botnick says the class isn’t just about teaching healthy recipes, but to teach portion control and show how cooking can be fun.
“If you’re enjoying what you’re cooking, you’re gonna enjoy what comes out," says Botnick.
These classes are free, but do require reservations as there are only a certain amount of spots.
The next class is Tuesday, April 9 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the last class of the season is May 14.
Classes pick back up again in October. Allen says they fill up fast, but there is a waiting list you can go on.
If you’re interested in participating or want to learn more about the program, please call 910-454-4731.
