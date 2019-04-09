Divers search for possible drowning victim in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Authorities in Columbus County are searching for a possible drowning victim in the Pireway community.
Sgt. Kyle Van Althuis with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Timmy Andrews, 53, and a friend were in a boat near the boat ramp at the Waccamaw River when Andrews fell overboard around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and conducted searches until it was too dark Monday evening.
Crews resumed searching Tuesday morning and continue to do so as of 1 p.m.
