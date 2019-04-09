Dentist uses laser technology instead of drills

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Dr. Sarah Pless of Renaissance Dental Studio is using the first dental laser in Southeastern North Carolina to drill for cavities.
The Solea laser is the first CO2 dental laser the Food and Drug Administration has approved. The goal, according to Pless, is to conduct procedures without pain for patients. Most patients don’t need anesthesia with the procedure to fill cavities.
Pless also incorporates 3D printing at her office. It is used to create a permanent crown to replace broken or cracked teeth. According to Pless, this is a quicker process than using a temporary crown and having to make a second appointment.
