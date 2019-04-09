Community Classroom: Teacher needs help buying breakout boxes for her students

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Science is not always fun and games. It’s a challenging curriculum. A Roland Grise teacher, though, wants to mix problem solving and fun with breakout boxes.
“The materials will be used by students to complete breakout games,” says Stephanie Titzel, a 6-8 grade teacher at Roland Grise. “This is similar to an ‘escape room’ experience. These breakout games are created by me and based on my science curriculum. Students have several locks that they need to figure out the codes to open. Once they have opened all the locks, they will be able to open the box to win!”
The boxes cost about $100 each. Mrs. Titzel set a goal of about $400 on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers across the country get funding for school projects and supplies.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Titsel’s project, click here.
