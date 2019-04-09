Carolina Beach Town Council discusses safety improvement possibilities on busy boulevard

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Carolina Beach town leaders spoke to the state Department of Transportation on Monday about making several changes to Lake Park Blvd.
Some of the proposed changes discussed at Monday’s town council meeting include adding crosswalks, warning signs and flashing beacons.
The intersections discussed include:
- Lake Park Blvd. and Publix access
- Lake Park Blvd. and Winner Ave.
- Lake Park Blvd. and Hamlet Ave.
- Lake Park Blvd. and Atlanta Ave.
- Lake Park Blvd. and Cape Fear Blvd.
- Ocean Blvd. at Greenway Trail Crossing
- Dow Rd. and Harper Ave.
In March, a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a Jeep at the intersection of South Lake Park Blvd. and Cape Fear Blvd. Lake Park Blvd. is a state-maintained road so DOT will make the call on whether changes will be made.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council approved Wake N Bake Donuts’ request to pair alcohol with donuts in the store. Final approval is needed from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
