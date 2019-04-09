Cape Fear and Brunswick Community College hoop standouts earn national honors

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The National Junior College Athletic Association named Cape Fear Community College guard Donte Tatum and Brunswick Community College forward Silas Love Honorable Mention Division I All-Americans.
Tatum averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for CFCC in 29 games. The sophomore helped lead the Sea Devils (27-6) to the NJCAA tournament.
In his first season at BCC (22-10), Love averaged 20.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.