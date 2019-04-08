Wrightsville Beach Elementary students participate in Beach Sweep cleanup effort

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach Elementary School students and staff took a different type of field trip Monday.
For several hours, they picked up trash on the beach as part of Beach Sweep. Fourth graders served as the ambassadors of the event, which had around 400 participants.
The fourth graders have been participating in a year-long community science program on marine debris. Armed with trash bags and clipboards, the students picked up trash and kept a detailed log of the items they gathered.
A lot of the litter they found was left behind by smokers.
"The cigarette butts have toxins in them also, so when animals use them — like when birds use them for nests — it can affect the eggs and their young," said Wrightsville Beach Elementary Marine Science Coordinator Cissie Brooks. "When ocean animals eat them, the toxins go into ocean animals.
"Smoking is prohibited on the beach for the safety of people on the beach also, so cigarette butts are a huge problem."
Duke University’s marine lab developed the statewide program. All the trash and recyclables were taken to the school to be weighed and disposed of properly.
