WPD releases ID of victim in fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A 27-year-old man was the victim of a fatal shooting in Wilmington Friday night.
Willie Lynell Sellers Jr. was killed in a shooting at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Emory Street.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter notification of multiple rounds fired in the area located Sellers.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where was later pronounced dead.
Investigators with the WPD say the shooting was gang-related.
The shooting was the second homicide in Wilmington this year.
