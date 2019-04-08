WPD plans for unprecedented growth, traffic in the city

"Poverty is not a crime but unfortunately in areas that have high poverty the crime rates are higher, that’s just the reality of it. So we need to be able to try to focus on those areas to keep the crime rate at a reasonable level. What we’re seeing in the other areas is that growth is occurring. We’re not seeing as much crime in those areas but traffic continues to be a big issue and that’s one of our major focuses, it has to be traffic. The safe and efficient movement of traffic. So we’re balancing those two needs there. Crime rate, thank God is going down, has been going to for several years now to historic lows, but we do believe areas of the city need police presence, they need to see the police and that’s part of our whole traffic strategy is to have people there,” he said.