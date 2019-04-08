WPD plans for unprecedented growth, traffic in the city

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is planning ahead to stay on top of the city’s projected growth.
The strategic plan was presented to the Wilmington City Council at their last meeting. A team of 15 civilian and sworn employees from all ranks and levels spent six months collecting the data for the report, which projects the department’s needs and plans through 2025.
“But our mission is changing. Never before have we seen the opioid epidemic and the overdoses that we respond to on a regular basis. We’re seeing the mental health system that’s in a state of crisis and has been for years," explained Wilmington police chief Ralph Evangelous. “So we’re expected to be mental health professionals, physicians out in the field with opioids and with naloxone for overdoses. We’re expected to be counselors.”
Development and traffic
“We’re having unprecedented growth. We’re having unprecedented crime reduction, but also we’re having unprecedented traffic. And a drug problem that nationally we’re dealing with that’s not going away anytime soon," said Evangelous.
According to the plan, Wilmington’s population is expected to grow from about 122,000 to about 136,000 by 2025.
"We have to have a road map of where the police department and the city needs to go so part of the strategic planning process is that we look at all the data and the projections and then every year at budget time we will re-evaluate and update that plan so that as economic things change and population growth numbers change, it’s a flexible living document. So it’s important for us to lay out a footprint of at least where we should be looking at as this growth continues,” Evangelous said.
The plan focuses on multiple areas of development, including crime, the opioid crisis, the need for more officers, and traffic.
“We’re seeing really unparalleled new development and infill development up through the Mayfaire corridor. Center Pointe, River Road, it just goes on and on and on. We just need to make sure we have enough personnel, enough officers slated in the future to be able to handle the calls to service the traffic related issues and to have presence in these areas that are seeing an influx of new residents,” Evangelous said.
Need for additional officers/districts
As the city grows, so will the need for more police presence. Currently, the city has six district officers. They plan to open a seventh in a few years, which would add 15 new officers to the Mayfaire/Eastwood Corridor area, where much of the new development is taking place.
With more housing, dining, retail, and office space are built, traffic remains a growing concern for the department and residents.
“Traffic is the number one issue that effects everyone in the city. Crime effects a small population. Violence crime even a smaller piece of the population. But traffic is an issue and we need to stay focus and expand our traffic enforcement efforts to include reducing fatalities, pedestrian fatalities, and overall aggressive driving and all that that has to be part of the whole planning process," Evangelous said.
Continuing to combat crime and the opioid epidemic
Crime levels have continued to decrease in Wilmington, and officers hope to keep it that way. While they still deal with crime, planning for the long term impacts of the opioid epidemic is changing the way the department trains officers and plans for the future.
"We have to be more aggressive with how we try to solve the drug problem. That is users we want to get them into treatment and hopefully get them cured. And drug dealers, we want to put in prison. I have no use for drug dealers, at all. But users I think we can help, we can get them into some sort of rehabilitation programs and try to get them beyond their sickness,” Evangelous said.
Evangelous also talked about poverty in the city, which impacts almost 25 percent of residents.
"Poverty is not a crime but unfortunately in areas that have high poverty the crime rates are higher, that’s just the reality of it. So we need to be able to try to focus on those areas to keep the crime rate at a reasonable level. What we’re seeing in the other areas is that growth is occurring. We’re not seeing as much crime in those areas but traffic continues to be a big issue and that’s one of our major focuses, it has to be traffic. The safe and efficient movement of traffic. So we’re balancing those two needs there. Crime rate, thank God is going down, has been going to for several years now to historic lows, but we do believe areas of the city need police presence, they need to see the police and that’s part of our whole traffic strategy is to have people there,” he said.
The need for new technology and resources
As technology changes, Evangelous said WPD will continue to look for the resources that are most effective and efficient for their mission.
“I’m real excited about AI, artificial intelligence,” Evangelous said. "Clearly that’s the road to the future, using out years of data to predict where we need to be during a period of time to hopefully prevent crime from occurring or at least be able to apprehend the perpetrators. So AI is in the future.
He also said they will have to look at rapid DNA testing which has already been validated by the FBI, but has yet to be validated by the state.
"We’ll be able to test DNA samples in about 90 minutes and have a hit. That has to be part of the strategy as we move forward. And we have to look at our civilian workforce. Clearly we can’t continue to have officers without our civilian support staff.”
The plan has been presented to city council but no funding has been allocated. The presentation serves as a tool so city leaders are aware of the future needs of the department.
To view the WPD’s entire 2025 strategic plan, click here.
