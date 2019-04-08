UNCW graduate wins national championship

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WECT) - UNCW senior basketball forward Devontae Cacok was selected to represent the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in the Dos Equis 3x3U National Championship this weekend at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. Minnesota.
Alongside Jarrell Brantley from the College of Charleston, Vasa Puscia from Northeastern and Justin Wright-Foreman from Hofstra University, the CAA squad went undefeated in pool play. The team continued its dominance in the knockout bracket to take home a $100,000 prize total.
Cacok led the tournament in rebounds with 34.
The Dos Equis 3x3U National Championship is a three-on-three tournament that is played during Final Four weekend as a showcase for players who have completed their NCAA eligibility. The games are played to 21 points.
Four-man teams from 32 Division 1 conferences participated in this year’s event.
