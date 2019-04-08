Tar Heel man sentenced to prison for shooting at moving vehicle

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Tar Heel man was sentenced to prison Monday in Bladen County Superior Court after pleading guilty to his role in a 2017 shooting.
According to a news release from the District Attorney's office, Dyrall Hardy, 28, entered guilty pleas to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon and received a prison sentence of 7.4-9.9 years.
On Aug. 20, 2017, Hardy fired multiple shots from a handgun at a car that was traveling along Chickenfoot Road.
The two occupants of the vehicle called 911 and when authorities arrived at the victims' location, they found a bullet hole in the rear driver's side door.
Upon futher inspection, law enforcement recovered recovered a projectile that lodged in the back seat of the victim's car.
Both victims knew Hardy and identified him as the shooter. Warrants for Hardy’s arrest were issued and he was taken into custody by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
